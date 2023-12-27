CX Institutional Buys New Shares in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA)

CX Institutional bought a new stake in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 235,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,213,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PZA. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 30,759,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,378,000 after acquiring an additional 6,524,601 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its stake in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 1,282.9% during the 2nd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 1,677,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,587,000 after purchasing an additional 1,556,105 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 95.5% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,996,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,113,000 after purchasing an additional 975,094 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 43.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,906,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,988,000 after purchasing an additional 573,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $8,549,000.

Shares of PZA stock opened at $24.14 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.04. Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $21.69 and a 12 month high of $24.18.

The Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (PZA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade, tax-exempt debt publicly issued by a US state with at least 15 years remaining to maturity. PZA was launched on Oct 11, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

