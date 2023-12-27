CX Institutional Decreases Stock Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

CX Institutional lessened its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 32.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,690 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 15,789 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in Tesla were worth $8,180,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its position in Tesla by 3.5% during the second quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 211,295 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $55,311,000 after purchasing an additional 7,176 shares during the period. Pachira Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Tesla in the second quarter worth $209,000. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in Tesla by 10.4% in the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 76,219 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $19,952,000 after buying an additional 7,154 shares during the last quarter. Deuterium Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Tesla during the second quarter valued at $1,314,000. Finally, Ulland Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 72.4% in the second quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 762 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.87% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on TSLA. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $293.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Tesla from $250.00 to $210.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Tesla from $120.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $380.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tesla currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $234.24.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tesla

In related news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 1,049 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.34, for a total value of $256,312.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 61,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,935,038.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Tesla news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.98, for a total transaction of $1,015,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 104,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,595,769.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 1,049 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.34, for a total value of $256,312.66. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 61,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,935,038.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,722 shares of company stock worth $5,526,538. 20.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Tesla Trading Up 1.6 %

NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $256.61 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $232.22 and a 200 day moving average of $248.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.81 and a 52 week high of $299.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $815.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.51, a PEG ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 2.26.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.07). Tesla had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 21.47%. The business had revenue of $23.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

