CX Institutional Grows Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

CX Institutional boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 693.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,830 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,198 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $5,992,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LOW. Field & Main Bank grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 107.3% during the 2nd quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 114 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, AXS Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. AXS Investments LLC now owns 285 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.88% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LOW. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $255.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $215.00 target price (down from $225.00) on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $252.00 to $282.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $238.21.

Lowe’s Companies Price Performance

Shares of LOW opened at $222.82 on Wednesday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $181.85 and a 12-month high of $237.21. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $202.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $214.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.15 billion, a PE ratio of 17.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.05.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.03. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.49% and a negative return on equity of 54.56%. The company had revenue of $20.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

