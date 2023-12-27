CX Institutional Has $19.60 Million Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

CX Institutional increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 72.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 129,129 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 54,057 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF comprises about 1.1% of CX Institutional’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. CX Institutional’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $19,604,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IWD. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 4.6% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 2,007 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $334,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,818 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the period. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 286.8% during the third quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 5,229 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $794,000 after acquiring an additional 3,877 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brand Asset Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 29,791 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,523,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSEARCA IWD opened at $165.22 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $52.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $143.34 and a twelve month high of $165.73. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $154.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $156.30.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

