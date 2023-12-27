CX Institutional Invests $5.38 Million in California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC)

CX Institutional bought a new position in shares of California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 96,001 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $5,377,000. CX Institutional owned 0.14% of California Resources at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CRC. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of California Resources by 98.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,706,331 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $530,180,000 after buying an additional 5,815,039 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of California Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $52,101,000. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of California Resources by 31.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,391,414 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $153,597,000 after purchasing an additional 811,120 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of California Resources by 54.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,237,981 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $86,161,000 after purchasing an additional 791,762 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of California Resources by 292.4% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 853,136 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $38,161,000 after purchasing an additional 635,700 shares during the period. 97.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

California Resources Trading Up 2.4 %

NYSE:CRC opened at $55.62 on Wednesday. California Resources Co. has a twelve month low of $34.02 and a twelve month high of $58.44. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $51.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.93 and a beta of 1.02.

California Resources Increases Dividend

California Resources ( NYSE:CRC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $460.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $524.16 million. California Resources had a return on equity of 19.62% and a net margin of 16.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 59.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.45 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that California Resources Co. will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This is a boost from California Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. California Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.90%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CRC. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of California Resources in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on California Resources in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 price objective on shares of California Resources in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Bank of America upped their price target on California Resources from $63.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of California Resources in a research report on Monday, September 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.83.

California Resources Profile

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids for marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

