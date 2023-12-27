CX Institutional Raises Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

CX Institutional increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 89.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 58,695 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,787 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF comprises 0.9% of CX Institutional’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. CX Institutional’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $15,612,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $29,000. IFS Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth $33,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $32,000. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1,018.2% in the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 123 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWF opened at $303.82 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $209.27 and a 52-week high of $304.74. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $284.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $278.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.