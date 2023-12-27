CX Institutional Raises Stock Position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

CX Institutional grew its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 249,727 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,251 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF were worth $15,056,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 8.1% in the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 2,273 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,353 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. JGP Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 4.1% during the second quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,927 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,809 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $634,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 6.1% in the second quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,715 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI Japan ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF stock opened at $63.31 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 12 month low of $53.27 and a 12 month high of $64.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.51.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Japan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Japan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.