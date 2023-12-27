CX Institutional Raises Stock Position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

CX Institutional grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 91.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 438,589 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 209,968 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.8% of CX Institutional’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. CX Institutional’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $32,953,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. McCarthy Grittinger Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. McCarthy Grittinger Financial Group LLC now owns 200,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,063,000 after buying an additional 4,738 shares during the last quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 39.8% in the 3rd quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors now owns 18,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after acquiring an additional 5,150 shares in the last quarter. Madrona Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $971,000. Lee Financial Co boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 38.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 3,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 18,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $76.83 on Wednesday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $74.61 and a 52 week high of $77.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $75.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.53.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.