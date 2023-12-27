CX Institutional Sells 1,524 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

CX Institutional cut its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 207,151 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,524 shares during the quarter. iShares National Muni Bond ETF makes up 1.2% of CX Institutional’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. CX Institutional owned approximately 0.07% of iShares National Muni Bond ETF worth $21,228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MUB. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000.

MUB opened at $108.33 on Wednesday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $100.78 and a fifty-two week high of $108.66. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $104.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.14.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

