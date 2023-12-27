CX Institutional Sells 74,038 Shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (NYSEARCA:BLOK)

CX Institutional lowered its position in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (NYSEARCA:BLOK – Free Report) by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 518,917 shares of the company’s stock after selling 74,038 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF were worth $10,342,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,128,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000.

Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF Price Performance

BLOK stock opened at $31.16 on Wednesday. Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF has a one year low of $14.68 and a one year high of $31.27. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.88. The stock has a market cap of $707.33 million, a PE ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 1.50.

Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF Company Profile

The Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (BLOK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed portfolio mainly consisting of global equities focusing on blockchain technology. BLOK was launched on Jan 16, 2018 and is managed by Amplify.

