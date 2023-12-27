Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) Hits New 12-Month High at $83.82

Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $83.82 and last traded at $74.94, with a volume of 5842313 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $45.71.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on Cytokinetics from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 9th. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Cytokinetics in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of Cytokinetics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Cytokinetics in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of Cytokinetics in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cytokinetics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.86.

Cytokinetics Trading Up 68.7 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $7.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.22 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $34.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.78.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by ($0.63). The firm had revenue of $0.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.71 million. As a group, analysts expect that Cytokinetics, Incorporated will post -4.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 12,500 shares of Cytokinetics stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $375,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 441,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,242,510. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.89, for a total transaction of $89,725.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 153,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,497,055.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 12,500 shares of Cytokinetics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $375,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 441,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,242,510. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 55,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,808,725 over the last three months. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cytokinetics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CYTK. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 76.2% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 786 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in Cytokinetics in the second quarter worth about $62,000. Natixis purchased a new position in Cytokinetics in the fourth quarter worth about $73,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Cytokinetics by 96.4% in the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,463 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Cytokinetics in the first quarter worth about $80,000.

About Cytokinetics

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company develops small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to impact muscle function and contractility.

