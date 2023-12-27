Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) PT Raised to $108.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by investment analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $60.00 to $108.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 32.17% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on CYTK. B. Riley began coverage on Cytokinetics in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cytokinetics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of Cytokinetics from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Cytokinetics in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Cytokinetics from $58.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.86.

Get Cytokinetics alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Cytokinetics

Cytokinetics Stock Up 78.8 %

Shares of Cytokinetics stock traded up $36.00 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $81.71. 15,999,342 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,197,321. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $34.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.78. Cytokinetics has a one year low of $25.98 and a one year high of $83.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.71 and a beta of 0.57.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.35) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by ($0.63). The business had revenue of $0.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.71 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cytokinetics will post -4.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.89, for a total value of $89,725.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 153,164 shares in the company, valued at $5,497,055.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Cytokinetics news, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.89, for a total transaction of $89,725.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 153,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,497,055.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.57, for a total value of $432,125.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 441,417 shares in the company, valued at $15,259,785.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 55,000 shares of company stock worth $1,808,725. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,930 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 21.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 65,026 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,394,000 after buying an additional 11,299 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of Cytokinetics during the first quarter valued at approximately $564,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 6.1% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,454 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 1.9% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 24,711 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $940,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the period.

About Cytokinetics

(Get Free Report)

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company develops small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to impact muscle function and contractility.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cytokinetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cytokinetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.