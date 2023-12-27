Czech National Bank Boosts Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Czech National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 48.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 282,381 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 91,739 shares during the period. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $29,034,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AMD. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 336.0% in the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 218 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the third quarter worth $26,000. Castleview Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 62.5% in the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 234 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the third quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Dividend Assets Capital LLC bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the second quarter worth $35,000. 68.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on AMD shares. Bank of America raised Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, December 15th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $170.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Barclays lowered their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $145.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Roth Mkm initiated coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.43.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.69, for a total transaction of $502,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $704,366.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.69, for a total transaction of $502,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $704,366.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.73, for a total value of $8,829,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,347,640 shares in the company, valued at $394,117,657.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AMD traded up $2.26 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $145.67. The company had a trading volume of 39,421,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,561,906. The stock has a market cap of $233.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,195.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 1.68. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $60.05 and a one year high of $145.92. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $119.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 5.61% and a net margin of 0.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

