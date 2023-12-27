Czech National Bank Buys 238,213 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Czech National Bank raised its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 48.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 731,976 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 238,213 shares during the period. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Intel were worth $26,022,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in shares of Intel in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 396.4% in the second quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 819 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 146.7% in the first quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 824 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the period. Finally, Quilter Plc bought a new position in shares of Intel in the first quarter worth about $869,868,000. Institutional investors own 60.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 6,775 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $36.80 per share, with a total value of $249,320.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 25,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $937,480. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Intel Stock Performance

INTC traded up $0.09 on Wednesday, reaching $50.59. 34,195,876 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,871,996. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $41.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.16. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.73 and a fifty-two week high of $51.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $213.29 billion, a PE ratio of -126.25, a PEG ratio of 26.28 and a beta of 0.95.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The chip maker reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $14.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.57 billion. Intel had a positive return on equity of 0.49% and a negative net margin of 3.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intel Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 7th were issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 6th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. Intel’s payout ratio is -125.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on INTC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Intel in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Intel from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Intel from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Intel from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.97.

Read Our Latest Report on Intel

Intel Profile

(Free Report)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.