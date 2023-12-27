Czech National Bank Buys 387,383 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Czech National Bank grew its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 47.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,208,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 387,383 shares during the quarter. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $33,079,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in Bank of America by 75.9% during the 2nd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Bank of America by 333.2% during the 2nd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in Bank of America during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Bank of America by 45.7% during the 2nd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in Bank of America during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. 68.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bank of America Stock Performance

BAC traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $33.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,534,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,421,445. Bank of America Co. has a 52 week low of $24.96 and a 52 week high of $37.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $29.53 and its 200-day moving average is $29.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $267.33 billion, a PE ratio of 9.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.40.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.07. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 18.69%. The business had revenue of $25.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 26.89%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Bank of America from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Bank of America from $28.00 to $27.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Odeon Capital Group raised Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.94 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Bank of America from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Bank of America from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.58.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Bank of America news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank sold 17,769 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.94, for a total transaction of $176,623.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

About Bank of America

(Free Report)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

See Also

