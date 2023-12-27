Czech National Bank Buys 51,313 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Czech National Bank grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 47.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 158,694 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,313 shares during the quarter. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $25,234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 12,407 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,973,000 after buying an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 29.2% during the 3rd quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 105,251 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $16,736,000 after acquiring an additional 23,764 shares during the period. Welch Group LLC boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 196,697 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,277,000 after acquiring an additional 13,060 shares during the period. Oak Thistle LLC boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 163.7% during the 3rd quarter. Oak Thistle LLC now owns 3,307 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $526,000 after acquiring an additional 2,053 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in Texas Instruments during the 3rd quarter valued at $230,000. 83.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Texas Instruments news, Director Ronald Kirk sold 12,299 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.51, for a total value of $1,789,627.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,637 shares in the company, valued at $1,984,319.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Texas Instruments from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $145.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Texas Instruments from $157.00 to $137.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on Texas Instruments from $181.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $174.55.

Texas Instruments Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Texas Instruments stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $170.94. 1,334,451 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,169,694. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52-week low of $139.48 and a 52-week high of $188.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $153.89 and a 200-day moving average of $164.02. The company has a current ratio of 5.69, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The semiconductor company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.81 by ($0.01). Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 45.23% and a net margin of 39.21%. The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.57 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 6.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 31st were paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. This is an increase from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 30th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.53%.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

