Czech National Bank Buys 66,035 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Czech National Bank boosted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 46.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 209,296 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,035 shares during the quarter. Czech National Bank’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $25,074,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,592,000. Guidance Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the second quarter valued at approximately $599,000. Bollard Group LLC boosted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.0% in the second quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 130,043 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $13,474,000 after acquiring an additional 1,233 shares during the period. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the second quarter valued at approximately $274,000. Finally, Daymark Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 130.0% in the second quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,375 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $764,000 after acquiring an additional 4,168 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.36% of the company’s stock.

COP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group cut their target price on ConocoPhillips from $149.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial upped their target price on ConocoPhillips from $151.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Erste Group Bank upgraded ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on ConocoPhillips from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.35.

Shares of COP traded down $0.65 on Wednesday, hitting $118.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,947,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,802,335. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $116.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $115.03. ConocoPhillips has a fifty-two week low of $91.53 and a fifty-two week high of $127.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.22.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy producer reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.12. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 23.30% and a net margin of 17.91%. The business had revenue of $14.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.32 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 9.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th were paid a $0.58 dividend. This is a boost from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 13th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is presently 25.36%.

In other ConocoPhillips news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 44,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.64, for a total value of $5,044,160.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 578,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,347,670.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

