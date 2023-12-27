Czech National Bank Has $25.01 Million Stock Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Czech National Bank grew its stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 47.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 48,954 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 15,743 shares during the period. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Intuit were worth $25,013,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. raised its position in shares of Intuit by 0.7% in the second quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. now owns 3,213 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,465,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Intuit by 15.6% in the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 163 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP raised its position in shares of Intuit by 2.2% in the second quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 1,088 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $499,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its position in Intuit by 3.4% during the second quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 702 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Intuit by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 806 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.63% of the company’s stock.

INTU traded up $3.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $627.87. 311,485 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,557,072. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $175.76 billion, a PE ratio of 68.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $553.83 and its 200 day moving average is $519.29. Intuit Inc. has a 12 month low of $370.62 and a 12 month high of $629.80.

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 28th. The software maker reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.49. Intuit had a net margin of 17.53% and a return on equity of 17.34%. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 11.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.34%.

Several brokerages have commented on INTU. Susquehanna began coverage on shares of Intuit in a research report on Friday, December 15th. They set a “positive” rating and a $700.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Intuit from $535.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Intuit in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wolfe Research upped their price target on shares of Intuit from $600.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Intuit from $530.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $587.67.

In other news, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 93,641 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $569.02, for a total transaction of $53,283,601.82. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 65,324 shares in the company, valued at $37,170,662.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Intuit news, EVP Mark P. Notarainni sold 358 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $511.29, for a total value of $183,041.82. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $444,311.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 93,641 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $569.02, for a total transaction of $53,283,601.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 65,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,170,662.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 100,571 shares of company stock worth $57,047,399. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

