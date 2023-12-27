Czech National Bank Has $29.14 Million Stock Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Czech National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 51.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 275,151 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 92,978 shares during the quarter. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Oracle were worth $29,144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marquette Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Oracle by 445.5% in the second quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 240 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 48.1% during the second quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 308 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 168.7% during the second quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 403 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. 42.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Oracle news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 16,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.02, for a total value of $1,728,126.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,686,421.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Oracle news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 16,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.02, for a total value of $1,728,126.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,686,421.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director George H. Conrades sold 2,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.76, for a total value of $264,492.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,836 shares in the company, valued at $2,029,023.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,950 shares of company stock worth $2,252,948 in the last ninety days. 42.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Oracle Stock Performance

Shares of ORCL traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $105.72. The stock had a trading volume of 3,503,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,167,715. The firm has a market cap of $290.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.34, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $109.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $113.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.84, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Oracle Co. has a 52 week low of $80.19 and a 52 week high of $127.54.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, December 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.01. Oracle had a return on equity of 703.26% and a net margin of 19.64%. The firm had revenue of $12.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 11th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 10th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.20%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ORCL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Oracle from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Edward Jones raised Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Oracle from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Oracle from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Oracle currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $127.14.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

