Czech National Bank Has $34.52 Million Stock Position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Czech National Bank raised its position in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 46.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 170,236 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,339 shares during the period. Salesforce makes up approximately 0.5% of Czech National Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $34,520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Salesforce by 463.1% during the second quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,283 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $694,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Salesforce by 370.0% during the second quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 1,551 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 1,221 shares during the last quarter. Forza Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the second quarter worth $202,000. Bank of Hawaii grew its stake in shares of Salesforce by 89.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 5,282 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,116,000 after buying an additional 2,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the second quarter worth $396,000. 77.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CRM. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $229.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 24th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $255.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Salesforce from $275.00 to $293.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $259.61.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Salesforce news, COO Brian Millham sold 1,678 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.39, for a total value of $445,324.42. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $441,078.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.23, for a total transaction of $3,063,450.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 15,386,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,142,316,682.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Brian Millham sold 1,678 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.39, for a total transaction of $445,324.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 1,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $441,078.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 844,048 shares of company stock worth $194,246,041 in the last three months. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Salesforce Stock Down 0.0 %

NYSE:CRM traded down $0.11 on Wednesday, hitting $266.11. The stock had a trading volume of 1,473,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,482,833. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1 year low of $128.17 and a 1 year high of $268.36. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $229.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $219.48. The stock has a market cap of $257.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.06. Salesforce had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 9.19%. The firm had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Salesforce Company Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

