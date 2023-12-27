Czech National Bank Increases Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Czech National Bank lifted its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 47.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 93,489 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,236 shares during the period. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Amgen were worth $25,126,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Amgen by 0.8% during the third quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 32,822 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,821,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 23,083 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,204,000 after buying an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,834 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $493,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 135.1% in the 3rd quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 174 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Secure Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amgen in the 3rd quarter worth $300,000. 74.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amgen alerts:

Amgen Stock Performance

Amgen stock traded up $2.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $286.03. 975,643 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,464,419. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.71, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.56. Amgen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $211.71 and a fifty-two week high of $288.46. The company has a market capitalization of $153.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $271.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $256.54.

Amgen Increases Dividend

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The medical research company reported $4.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.65 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $6.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.92 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 28.20% and a return on equity of 165.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.70 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 18.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a $2.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. This is a positive change from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.13. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.55%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMGN has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Amgen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $286.00 to $326.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Leerink Partnrs upgraded shares of Amgen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $310.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $285.71.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Amgen

Insider Transactions at Amgen

In other news, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.81, for a total value of $2,728,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,078 shares in the company, valued at $7,659,959.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Amgen news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,096 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.03, for a total transaction of $572,270.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,968,928.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.81, for a total transaction of $2,728,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,078 shares in the company, valued at $7,659,959.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Profile

(Free Report)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.