Czech National Bank Purchases 24,829 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Czech National Bank grew its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 47.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 77,453 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,829 shares during the quarter. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Netflix were worth $29,246,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Netflix in the first quarter worth $885,000. Montecito Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Netflix in the second quarter worth $226,000. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 32.6% in the second quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 152,848 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $67,328,000 after buying an additional 37,600 shares in the last quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 7.7% in the third quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 546 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Netflix in the second quarter worth $5,723,000. 79.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Netflix alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on NFLX shares. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Netflix from $400.00 to $404.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $460.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Netflix from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Benchmark reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $325.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Netflix from $400.00 to $390.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $452.33.

Netflix Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of Netflix stock traded up $0.54 on Wednesday, reaching $491.73. The stock had a trading volume of 1,526,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,432,602. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $451.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $429.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $273.41 and a 1 year high of $500.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $215.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.26.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.24. Netflix had a net margin of 13.82% and a return on equity of 20.68%. The firm had revenue of $8.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.10 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 12.1 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 7,230 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $3,615,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,545,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 7,230 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $3,615,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,545,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard N. Barton sold 2,482 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $1,241,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 152,524 shares of company stock worth $67,087,167 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

About Netflix

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.