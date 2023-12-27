Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Holdings Increased by Norris Perne & French LLP MI

Norris Perne & French LLP MI lifted its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 75,795 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,003 shares during the quarter. Danaher comprises about 1.6% of Norris Perne & French LLP MI’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Norris Perne & French LLP MI’s holdings in Danaher were worth $18,805,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHR. AXS Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Danaher by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. AXS Investments LLC now owns 2,780 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $667,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC grew its position in Danaher by 2.4% in the second quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC now owns 1,720 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Hawaii increased its stake in Danaher by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 12,578 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,019,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its position in Danaher by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 2,729 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $655,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atwater Malick LLC boosted its stake in shares of Danaher by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Atwater Malick LLC now owns 1,737 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.71% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on DHR shares. HSBC initiated coverage on Danaher in a report on Monday, December 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Danaher from $246.00 to $239.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Danaher from $300.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. TheStreet raised shares of Danaher from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Danaher from $285.00 to $247.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Danaher has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $259.40.

Danaher Stock Performance

DHR traded up $0.89 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $232.29. The stock had a trading volume of 750,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,204,482. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $211.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $233.04. Danaher Co. has a one year low of $182.09 and a one year high of $247.62. The firm has a market cap of $171.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.84.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.19. Danaher had a net margin of 20.01% and a return on equity of 13.71%. The company had revenue of $6.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.56 earnings per share. Danaher’s quarterly revenue was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 8.31 EPS for the current year.

Danaher Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. Danaher’s payout ratio is 13.62%.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

