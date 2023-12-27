Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) is AMS Capital Ltda’s 6th Largest Position

AMS Capital Ltda lowered its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 7.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,278 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,860 shares during the quarter. Danaher comprises about 6.3% of AMS Capital Ltda’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. AMS Capital Ltda’s holdings in Danaher were worth $5,775,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atria Investments Inc lifted its position in shares of Danaher by 14.1% during the second quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 36,863 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $8,846,000 after purchasing an additional 4,549 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Danaher by 0.6% during the second quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 8,022 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,925,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher during the second quarter worth about $39,043,000. Phraction Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Danaher by 141.2% during the second quarter. Phraction Management LLC now owns 29,578 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,099,000 after purchasing an additional 17,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of Danaher by 0.7% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,189,703 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $285,529,000 after purchasing an additional 8,284 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.71% of the company’s stock.
Danaher Stock Performance
Shares of DHR traded up $1.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $232.50. 828,140 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,204,939. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $171.80 billion, a PE ratio of 29.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $211.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $233.04. Danaher Co. has a 52-week low of $182.09 and a 52-week high of $247.62.
Danaher Cuts Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.62%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $215.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Danaher from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Danaher from $300.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Danaher from $290.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Danaher from $285.00 to $247.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $259.40.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on DHR
About Danaher
Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Danaher
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- Are high-yield Dow Dogs a good buy for 2024?
- How to Invest in Solar Energy
- Synopsys offers to acquire Ansys, sparks stock surge
- What to Know About Investing in Penny Stocks
- The most upgraded stocks from 2023: buy, sell or hold?
Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.