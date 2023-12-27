Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) is AMS Capital Ltda’s 6th Largest Position

AMS Capital Ltda lowered its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 7.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,278 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,860 shares during the quarter. Danaher comprises about 6.3% of AMS Capital Ltda’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. AMS Capital Ltda’s holdings in Danaher were worth $5,775,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atria Investments Inc lifted its position in shares of Danaher by 14.1% during the second quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 36,863 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $8,846,000 after purchasing an additional 4,549 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Danaher by 0.6% during the second quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 8,022 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,925,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher during the second quarter worth about $39,043,000. Phraction Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Danaher by 141.2% during the second quarter. Phraction Management LLC now owns 29,578 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,099,000 after purchasing an additional 17,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of Danaher by 0.7% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,189,703 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $285,529,000 after purchasing an additional 8,284 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DHR traded up $1.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $232.50. 828,140 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,204,939. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $171.80 billion, a PE ratio of 29.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $211.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $233.04. Danaher Co. has a 52-week low of $182.09 and a 52-week high of $247.62.

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.19. Danaher had a return on equity of 13.71% and a net margin of 20.01%. The firm had revenue of $6.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.60 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 8.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.62%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $215.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Danaher from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Danaher from $300.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Danaher from $290.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Danaher from $285.00 to $247.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $259.40.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

