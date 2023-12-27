Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Position Boosted by Ballast Inc.

Ballast Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,988 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Ballast Inc.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $989,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Danaher by 7.6% during the third quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,602 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,382,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Danaher by 16.2% during the third quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,118 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Danaher by 6.0% during the third quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,561 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $635,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC raised its stake in Danaher by 4.4% during the third quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 42,719 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $10,599,000 after acquiring an additional 1,798 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC raised its stake in Danaher by 6.0% during the third quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 8,446 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,096,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Danaher alerts:

Danaher Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DHR opened at $232.30 on Wednesday. Danaher Co. has a 12 month low of $182.09 and a 12 month high of $247.62. The stock has a market cap of $171.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.18, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $211.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $233.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.94.

Danaher Cuts Dividend

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $6.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.60 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 13.71% and a net margin of 20.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.56 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 8.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.62%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Danaher from $246.00 to $239.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. HSBC started coverage on shares of Danaher in a research note on Monday, December 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Danaher from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Danaher from $250.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Danaher from $300.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $259.40.

View Our Latest Research Report on Danaher

Danaher Company Profile

(Free Report)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.