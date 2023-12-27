Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Receives $258.07 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $259.40.
A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Danaher from $246.00 to $239.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Danaher from $250.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Danaher from $285.00 to $247.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Danaher from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th.
Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.19. Danaher had a net margin of 20.01% and a return on equity of 13.71%. The business had revenue of $6.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Danaher will post 8.31 earnings per share for the current year.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Danaher’s payout ratio is currently 13.62%.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DHR. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in Danaher in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Danaher by 344.8% during the 2nd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 129 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Danaher by 68.9% during the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 125 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.71% of the company’s stock.
Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.
