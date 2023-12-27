Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Receives $258.07 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $259.40.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Danaher from $246.00 to $239.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Danaher from $250.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Danaher from $285.00 to $247.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Danaher from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th.

Get Danaher alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Danaher

Danaher Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE:DHR opened at $231.38 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Danaher has a 12 month low of $182.09 and a 12 month high of $247.62. The company has a market cap of $170.97 billion, a PE ratio of 29.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $211.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $233.04.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.19. Danaher had a net margin of 20.01% and a return on equity of 13.71%. The business had revenue of $6.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Danaher will post 8.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Danaher Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Danaher’s payout ratio is currently 13.62%.

Institutional Trading of Danaher

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DHR. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in Danaher in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Danaher by 344.8% during the 2nd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 129 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Danaher by 68.9% during the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 125 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.71% of the company’s stock.

About Danaher

(Get Free Report

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.