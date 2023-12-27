Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Purchased by Czech National Bank

Czech National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 46.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 114,853 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,236 shares during the quarter. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Danaher were worth $28,495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AXS Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Danaher by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. AXS Investments LLC now owns 2,780 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC raised its stake in Danaher by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC now owns 1,720 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Bank of Hawaii raised its stake in Danaher by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 12,578 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,019,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its stake in Danaher by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 2,729 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $655,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Atwater Malick LLC raised its stake in Danaher by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Atwater Malick LLC now owns 1,737 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.71% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Stock Performance

Danaher stock traded up $1.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $232.50. 828,140 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,204,939. Danaher Co. has a 52 week low of $182.09 and a 52 week high of $247.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.26. The firm has a market cap of $171.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $211.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $233.04.

Danaher Cuts Dividend

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.19. Danaher had a return on equity of 13.71% and a net margin of 20.01%. The business had revenue of $6.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.56 earnings per share. Danaher’s quarterly revenue was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 8.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. Danaher’s payout ratio is currently 13.62%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on the company. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Danaher from $300.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Danaher from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. HSBC began coverage on Danaher in a research note on Monday, December 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on Danaher in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Danaher from $246.00 to $239.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.40.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

