Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Sold by Fiduciary Alliance LLC

Fiduciary Alliance LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,811 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 463 shares during the period. Danaher comprises 1.3% of Fiduciary Alliance LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Fiduciary Alliance LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $6,652,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. grew its position in shares of Danaher by 10.9% during the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,840 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,420,000 after buying an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in Danaher by 19.3% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,468 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $724,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Danaher by 76.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 495 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Danaher by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 31,530 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $9,248,000 after purchasing an additional 3,897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of Danaher by 135.9% in the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 35,270 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $10,346,000 after purchasing an additional 20,320 shares in the last quarter. 76.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Danaher alerts:

Danaher Stock Performance

Shares of Danaher stock traded up $0.85 on Wednesday, reaching $232.25. 765,286 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,204,618. The firm has a market capitalization of $171.62 billion, a PE ratio of 29.31, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.84. Danaher Co. has a 1-year low of $182.09 and a 1-year high of $247.62. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $211.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $233.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Danaher Cuts Dividend

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $6.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.60 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 13.71% and a net margin of 20.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.56 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 8.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.62%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on DHR shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Danaher from $246.00 to $239.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Danaher from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. TheStreet upgraded Danaher from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Danaher from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.40.

Get Our Latest Report on DHR

Danaher Profile

(Free Report)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.