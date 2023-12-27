Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Sold by Fiduciary Alliance LLC

Fiduciary Alliance LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,811 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 463 shares during the period. Danaher comprises 1.3% of Fiduciary Alliance LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Fiduciary Alliance LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $6,652,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. grew its position in shares of Danaher by 10.9% during the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,840 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,420,000 after buying an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in Danaher by 19.3% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,468 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $724,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Danaher by 76.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 495 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Danaher by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 31,530 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $9,248,000 after purchasing an additional 3,897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of Danaher by 135.9% in the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 35,270 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $10,346,000 after purchasing an additional 20,320 shares in the last quarter. 76.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of Danaher stock traded up $0.85 on Wednesday, reaching $232.25. 765,286 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,204,618. The firm has a market capitalization of $171.62 billion, a PE ratio of 29.31, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.84. Danaher Co. has a 1-year low of $182.09 and a 1-year high of $247.62. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $211.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $233.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.62%.
A number of equities analysts recently commented on DHR shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Danaher from $246.00 to $239.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Danaher from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. TheStreet upgraded Danaher from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Danaher from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.40.
Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.
