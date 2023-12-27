DAVENPORT & Co LLC Sells 2,542 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 96,416 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,542 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC owned about 0.10% of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF worth $6,448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 381.0% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 111.1% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VPL opened at $71.14 on Wednesday. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF has a 52 week low of $63.44 and a 52 week high of $72.65. The firm has a market cap of $6.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.87.

About Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.

