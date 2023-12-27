DDD Partners LLC Boosts Holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

DDD Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,511,329 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 117,111 shares during the period. Ford Motor comprises about 2.6% of DDD Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. DDD Partners LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $18,136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Snider Financial Group raised its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 100,345.2% during the first quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 219,805,167 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,717,000 after acquiring an additional 219,586,336 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the fourth quarter valued at about $419,237,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 81,406.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,201,290 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $351,241,000 after acquiring an additional 30,164,236 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the first quarter valued at about $341,804,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 133.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 20,721,009 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $313,509,000 after acquiring an additional 11,832,600 shares during the last quarter. 52.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider John Douglas Field bought 182,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.05 per share, for a total transaction of $2,011,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 720,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,957,944.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ford Motor Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE:F opened at $12.42 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.31. Ford Motor has a 52 week low of $9.63 and a 52 week high of $15.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The stock has a market cap of $49.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.13, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.64.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.01). Ford Motor had a return on equity of 21.01% and a net margin of 3.54%. The company had revenue of $43.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $43.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 1st were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 31st. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.22%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on F. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. HSBC started coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Monday, December 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $11.30 price target on the stock. BNP Paribas cut shares of Ford Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Ford Motor from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ford Motor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.02.

About Ford Motor

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

