DDD Partners LLC Cuts Position in VanEck VietnamETF (BATS:VNM)

DDD Partners LLC decreased its position in VanEck VietnamETF (BATS:VNM – Free Report) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 691,905 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,252 shares during the quarter. DDD Partners LLC owned 1.64% of VanEck VietnamETF worth $9,465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNM. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of VanEck VietnamETF by 6.8% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,521,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,231,000 after acquiring an additional 97,424 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck VietnamETF during the first quarter worth $6,972,000. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its position in shares of VanEck VietnamETF by 156.8% during the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 446,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,442,000 after acquiring an additional 272,828 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck VietnamETF during the fourth quarter worth $4,980,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of VanEck VietnamETF by 206.7% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 392,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,776,000 after acquiring an additional 264,269 shares during the period.

VanEck VietnamETF Stock Up 2.1 %

VanEck VietnamETF stock opened at $12.88 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $544.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.05 and a beta of 0.95.

About VanEck VietnamETF

The VanEck Vietnam ETF (VNM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS Vietnam index, a market-cap-weighted index of Vietnamese stocks VNM was launched on Aug 14, 2009 and is managed by VanEck.

