DDD Partners LLC Grows Position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

DDD Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 16.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,020 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 581 shares during the quarter. DDD Partners LLC’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 7.2% in the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 16,417,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,104,044,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103,413 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Airbnb by 6.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,737,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,712,000 after buying an additional 273,316 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Airbnb during the fourth quarter worth about $332,438,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Airbnb by 4.4% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,087,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,663,000 after buying an additional 130,756 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Airbnb by 16.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,132,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,361,000 after buying an additional 302,730 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Airbnb alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Airbnb

In other Airbnb news, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.35, for a total value of $8,601,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 653,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $93,716,782.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Brian Chesky sold 76,272 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.54, for a total transaction of $11,253,170.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 15,562,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,296,122,971.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 60,000 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.35, for a total value of $8,601,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 653,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,716,782.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 854,646 shares of company stock valued at $117,188,532. 30.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on ABNB shares. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Airbnb from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Airbnb from $130.00 to $118.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Airbnb from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Airbnb from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Airbnb from $116.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Airbnb currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.52.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Airbnb

Airbnb Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ABNB traded down $1.42 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $137.30. The stock had a trading volume of 364,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,193,556. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $129.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $132.71. Airbnb, Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.91 and a 12-month high of $154.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $89.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.22.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.31. Airbnb had a return on equity of 42.50% and a net margin of 56.87%. The company had revenue of $3.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.36 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

Airbnb Profile

(Free Report)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABNB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.