DDD Partners LLC Has $14.33 Million Stake in Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX)

DDD Partners LLC decreased its stake in shares of Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 481,158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 19,496 shares during the quarter. Northwest Pipe comprises approximately 2.0% of DDD Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. DDD Partners LLC owned about 4.81% of Northwest Pipe worth $14,329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NWPX. Gendell Jeffrey L bought a new position in shares of Northwest Pipe in the first quarter valued at $1,582,000. Aventail Capital Group LP raised its holdings in shares of Northwest Pipe by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Aventail Capital Group LP now owns 18,081 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $565,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Northwest Pipe by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 378,627 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,450,000 after acquiring an additional 31,052 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northwest Pipe in the 2nd quarter worth about $521,000. Finally, Westerly Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Northwest Pipe by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Westerly Capital Management LLC now owns 95,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,873,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Northwest Pipe alerts:

Northwest Pipe Trading Up 1.0 %

NASDAQ:NWPX opened at $30.83 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 3.03. The firm has a market cap of $308.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.87. Northwest Pipe has a 52 week low of $25.58 and a 52 week high of $40.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.80.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Northwest Pipe ( NASDAQ:NWPX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $118.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.92 million. Northwest Pipe had a net margin of 5.35% and a return on equity of 7.42%. On average, equities analysts expect that Northwest Pipe will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on NWPX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Northwest Pipe in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Northwest Pipe from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th.

View Our Latest Report on Northwest Pipe

Northwest Pipe Profile

(Free Report)

Northwest Pipe Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and supply of water related infrastructure products in North America. It operates in two segments, Engineered Steel Pressure Pipe (SPP) and Precast Infrastructure and Engineered Systems (Precast). The SPP segment offers large-diameter and high-pressure engineered steel pipeline systems for use in water infrastructure applications, which are primarily related to drinking water systems.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NWPX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Northwest Pipe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northwest Pipe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.