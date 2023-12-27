DDD Partners LLC Has $17.91 Million Position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

DDD Partners LLC lessened its position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,660 shares during the period. Chubb accounts for about 2.5% of DDD Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. DDD Partners LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $17,912,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Chubb by 17.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 28,821,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,596,629,000 after buying an additional 4,210,564 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Chubb by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,670,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,610,928,000 after purchasing an additional 181,441 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Chubb by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,259,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,975,364,000 after purchasing an additional 27,110 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Chubb by 102,751.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,289,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,828,733,000 after purchasing an additional 8,281,754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Chubb by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,982,696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,533,064,000 after purchasing an additional 149,362 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CB opened at $221.70 on Wednesday. Chubb Limited has a 1 year low of $183.40 and a 1 year high of $231.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $90.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.12, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $220.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $208.15.

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $4.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.21 by $0.74. Chubb had a net margin of 14.58% and a return on equity of 14.26%. The firm had revenue of $14.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.16 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 19.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Chubb’s payout ratio is 20.32%.

Several brokerages recently commented on CB. StockNews.com lowered Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Chubb from $224.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $245.00 target price on shares of Chubb in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Citigroup increased their price target on Chubb from $235.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Chubb in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $269.00 price objective for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Chubb currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $241.46.

In other news, EVP Juan Luis Ortega sold 1,508 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.63, for a total value of $329,694.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,918,382.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Juan Luis Ortega sold 1,508 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.63, for a total transaction of $329,694.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,918,382.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John J. Lupica sold 17,810 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.76, for a total transaction of $3,896,115.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 136,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,803,643.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,128 shares of company stock worth $8,121,925 in the last quarter. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

