DDD Partners LLC Has $19.50 Million Position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

DDD Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,663 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,752 shares during the quarter. Eaton accounts for 2.8% of DDD Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. DDD Partners LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $19,497,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ETN. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Eaton by 25.0% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 604,662 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $121,598,000 after purchasing an additional 120,746 shares during the period. LMG Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Eaton by 3.4% during the second quarter. LMG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,080 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,826,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in Eaton by 8.3% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 20,976 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,218,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. BCS Wealth Management acquired a new position in Eaton during the third quarter worth $216,000. Finally, Sandler Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Eaton by 102.2% in the second quarter. Sandler Capital Management now owns 95,768 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,259,000 after buying an additional 48,410 shares in the last quarter. 81.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eaton

In other Eaton news, insider Sternadt Paulo Ruiz sold 2,639 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.05, for a total value of $601,823.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,636 shares in the company, valued at $2,653,589.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ETN. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Eaton from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Eaton from $220.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Eaton from $185.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Eaton from $235.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Eaton in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eaton has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.85.

Eaton Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:ETN opened at $240.72 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $222.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $215.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.45. Eaton Co. plc has a 52 week low of $150.86 and a 52 week high of $241.36. The company has a market capitalization of $96.12 billion, a PE ratio of 32.16, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.06.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.13. Eaton had a net margin of 13.24% and a return on equity of 19.49%. The company had revenue of $5.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 9.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Eaton Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Investors of record on Monday, November 6th were issued a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 3rd. Eaton’s payout ratio is 46.05%.

About Eaton

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

Further Reading

