DDD Partners LLC Has $7.01 Million Stock Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

DDD Partners LLC decreased its position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 36.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,021 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 13,431 shares during the period. DDD Partners LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $7,007,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Accenture by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,035,644 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $13,729,067,000 after purchasing an additional 634,462 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Accenture by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,644,296 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $8,221,897,000 after purchasing an additional 190,412 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Accenture by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,642,841 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,440,976,000 after purchasing an additional 2,163,582 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Accenture by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,816,701 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,636,842,000 after purchasing an additional 353,521 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Accenture by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,535,663 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,297,009,000 after purchasing an additional 2,060,646 shares during the period. 70.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Accenture news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.41, for a total transaction of $2,622,690.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 35,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,441,220.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Paula A. Price sold 551 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.36, for a total transaction of $190,293.36. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,273,504.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.41, for a total transaction of $2,622,690.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 35,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,441,220.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,885 shares of company stock worth $11,129,320 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Accenture stock opened at $354.51 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $222.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.23. Accenture plc has a twelve month low of $242.80 and a twelve month high of $355.38. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $324.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $317.53.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 19th. The information technology services provider reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $16.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.17 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 29.08%. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.08 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 12.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Accenture announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, September 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to buy up to 2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 18th will be given a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 17th. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Accenture’s payout ratio is presently 47.82%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ACN shares. Piper Sandler Companies cut their price target on shares of Accenture from $314.00 to $312.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Accenture from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 11th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Accenture from $350.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Accenture from $333.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Accenture from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Accenture presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $348.59.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

