DDD Partners LLC Increases Stake in Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF (NASDAQ:VSDA)

DDD Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF (NASDAQ:VSDA – Free Report) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,330 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,617 shares during the quarter. DDD Partners LLC owned 1.03% of Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF worth $2,448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF by 447.4% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 42,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,961,000 after purchasing an additional 34,656 shares in the last quarter. Keystone Financial Group acquired a new stake in Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,510,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF by 63.5% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 55,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,513,000 after acquiring an additional 21,566 shares during the period. Apella Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $970,000. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc grew its stake in Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 336,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,559,000 after acquiring an additional 20,706 shares during the period.

VSDA traded up $0.21 on Wednesday, hitting $47.63. 4,353 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,205. Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.26 and a fifty-two week high of $47.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $44.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.06. The stock has a market cap of $264.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.21 and a beta of 0.86.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were issued a dividend of $0.2194 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 18th. This represents a $2.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.53%.

The VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF (VSDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq Victory Dividend Accelerator index. The fund tracks an index of dividend-paying US large- and mid-cap stocks with a high likelihood of future dividend growth. VSDA was launched on Apr 18, 2017 and is managed by VictoryShares.

