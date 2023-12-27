DDD Partners LLC Purchases 1,435 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

DDD Partners LLC increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 116,426 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,435 shares during the quarter. DDD Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $6,696,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 3.4% in the third quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. now owns 54,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,795 shares during the last quarter. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. now owns 191,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,044,000 after purchasing an additional 1,916 shares during the last quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 7.6% in the third quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 55,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,184,000 after purchasing an additional 3,882 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 6.6% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 20,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 51,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,988,000 after purchasing an additional 992 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of VGSH stock opened at $58.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $57.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.72. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $57.31 and a fifty-two week high of $58.93.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th will be issued a $0.195 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $2.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.02%.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

