DDD Partners LLC Purchases 35,931 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

DDD Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 260,706 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 35,931 shares during the period. NextEra Energy accounts for approximately 2.0% of DDD Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. DDD Partners LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $13,817,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. New York Life Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.3% in the second quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 316,097 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $23,454,000 after purchasing an additional 3,921 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 122,920 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd raised its position in NextEra Energy by 29.6% in the 1st quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd now owns 1,202,195 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $92,666,000 after purchasing an additional 274,371 shares during the period. Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in NextEra Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $120,000. Finally, Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY raised its position in NextEra Energy by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 88,096 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,537,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares during the period. 76.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NextEra Energy Trading Up 0.0 %

NYSE:NEE opened at $60.23 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $57.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.39. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.15 and a 52 week high of $86.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $123.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.93, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.51.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.08. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 27.82% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The company had revenue of $7.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 24th were paid a dividend of $0.4675 per share. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 22nd. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.47%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Nicole S. Arnaboldi bought 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $59.59 per share, with a total value of $506,515.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 11,523 shares in the company, valued at $686,655.57. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other NextEra Energy news, Director Nicole S. Arnaboldi acquired 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $59.59 per share, for a total transaction of $506,515.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $686,655.57. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Nextera Energy Inc bought 3,097,524 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $24.21 per share, for a total transaction of $74,991,056.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,097,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,201,056.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NEE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $88.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $105.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $83.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.14.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

