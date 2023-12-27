DDD Partners LLC Reduces Stake in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

DDD Partners LLC trimmed its stake in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 417,130 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,699 shares during the quarter. Coterra Energy makes up 1.7% of DDD Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. DDD Partners LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Coterra Energy worth $11,917,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTRA. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Coterra Energy in the first quarter valued at about $1,267,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $305,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,011,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $400,000. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,218,000. 90.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Coterra Energy alerts:

Coterra Energy Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of CTRA opened at $25.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.91, a PEG ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.77. Coterra Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.25 and a twelve month high of $29.89.

Coterra Energy Announces Dividend

Coterra Energy ( NYSE:CTRA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.03. Coterra Energy had a net margin of 33.97% and a return on equity of 17.14%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 16th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.49%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CTRA has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $32.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. UBS Group raised shares of Coterra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Coterra Energy in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.07.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Coterra Energy

About Coterra Energy

(Free Report)

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 183,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Coterra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coterra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.