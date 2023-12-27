DDD Partners LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

DDD Partners LLC reduced its holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 93,021 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the period. American Tower comprises 2.2% of DDD Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. DDD Partners LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $15,278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of American Tower by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,401,179 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,987,902,000 after purchasing an additional 77,155 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of American Tower by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 13,452,478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,748,879,000 after purchasing an additional 213,815 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Tower by 101,474.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,474,342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,219,094,000 after purchasing an additional 10,464,030 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Tower by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,985,648 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,932,209,000 after purchasing an additional 251,834 shares during the period. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Tower by 44.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 9,842,980 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,908,844,000 after purchasing an additional 3,016,160 shares during the period. 89.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AMT shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of American Tower from $215.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of American Tower from $218.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of American Tower in a research report on Friday, October 13th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $208.00 price objective for the company. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of American Tower in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $245.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Tower in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $226.93.

American Tower Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of AMT opened at $215.28 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $194.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $186.00. American Tower Co. has a 12-month low of $154.58 and a 12-month high of $235.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 141.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.68.

American Tower Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th will be issued a $1.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 27th. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. This represents a $6.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 423.53%.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 225,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

