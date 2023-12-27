DDD Partners LLC Sells 1,322 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

DDD Partners LLC cut its holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 75,247 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,322 shares during the quarter. Cummins makes up approximately 2.4% of DDD Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. DDD Partners LLC owned about 0.05% of Cummins worth $17,122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CMI. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in Cummins by 99,156.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,471,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $851,192,000 after acquiring an additional 3,468,486 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Cummins during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $292,182,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 5.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,218,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,918,637,000 after purchasing an additional 645,553 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Cummins during the second quarter valued at approximately $70,435,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 13.6% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,361,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,902,000 after purchasing an additional 283,027 shares during the last quarter. 81.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cummins alerts:

Cummins Price Performance

NYSE CMI opened at $239.89 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $226.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $234.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.21, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Cummins Inc. has a 1-year low of $203.18 and a 1-year high of $265.28.

Cummins Dividend Announcement

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $4.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.63 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $8.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.14 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 26.12% and a net margin of 8.40%. On average, equities analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 19.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 7th. Investors of record on Friday, November 24th were given a dividend of $1.68 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $6.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.25%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Cummins from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $270.00 to $255.00 in a report on Monday, October 16th. StockNews.com cut Cummins from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 16th. Finally, Bank of America cut Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $243.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $261.88.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Cummins

Cummins Profile

(Free Report)

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.