DDD Partners LLC Sells 2,197 Shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

DDD Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 115,347 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,197 shares during the quarter. J. M. Smucker accounts for approximately 2.0% of DDD Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. DDD Partners LLC owned approximately 0.11% of J. M. Smucker worth $14,177,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wambolt & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 1.7% in the second quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 4,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 1.5% in the second quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 4,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 1.2% in the second quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC now owns 5,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $844,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 2.3% in the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 3,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in J. M. Smucker by 7.3% during the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. 79.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other J. M. Smucker news, Director Tarang Amin acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $125.05 per share, with a total value of $125,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $125,050. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Tucker H. Marshall sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.53, for a total transaction of $186,795.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 10,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,260,990.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Tarang Amin purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $125.05 per share, for a total transaction of $125,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $125,050. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

J. M. Smucker Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SJM opened at $125.25 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 12-month low of $107.33 and a 12-month high of $163.07. The business’s 50 day moving average is $115.40 and its 200 day moving average is $131.44.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.12. J. M. Smucker had a positive return on equity of 13.57% and a negative net margin of 0.17%. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.40 earnings per share. J. M. Smucker’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 9.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

J. M. Smucker Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were given a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is currently -7,066.67%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Argus cut their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $170.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Bank of America downgraded J. M. Smucker from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $170.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on J. M. Smucker in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $125.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $138.08.

About J. M. Smucker

(Free Report)

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

Further Reading

