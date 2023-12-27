DDD Partners LLC Sells 2,703 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

DDD Partners LLC decreased its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 130,801 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 2,703 shares during the period. Target comprises about 2.1% of DDD Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. DDD Partners LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $14,493,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TGT. Ballast Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Target by 13.5% in the third quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 10,903 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,206,000 after buying an additional 1,294 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Target by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,056 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 927 shares during the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC raised its position in Target by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 7,467 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $826,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares during the last quarter. Richelieu Gestion SA raised its position in Target by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Richelieu Gestion SA now owns 22,843 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,526,000 after purchasing an additional 2,766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in Target during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Institutional investors own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Target alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Matthew L. Zabel sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.33, for a total transaction of $525,320.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,165,106.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Matthew L. Zabel sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.33, for a total transaction of $525,320.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,165,106.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Don H. Liu sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $2,080,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 48,882 shares in the company, valued at $6,354,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,000 shares of company stock worth $3,127,520 in the last three months. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TGT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America raised Target from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Target from $155.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Target from $113.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. StockNews.com upgraded Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Roth Mkm reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Target in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Target has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $153.88.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Target

Target Trading Up 0.2 %

TGT stock opened at $141.29 on Wednesday. Target Co. has a 1-year low of $102.93 and a 1-year high of $181.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $65.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.99, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $124.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $125.22.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.62. Target had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 3.40%. The business had revenue of $25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 8.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Target Profile

(Free Report)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.