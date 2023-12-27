DDD Partners LLC Sells 8,193 Shares of Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX)

DDD Partners LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 421,797 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,193 shares during the period. Dropbox makes up 1.7% of DDD Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. DDD Partners LLC owned about 0.12% of Dropbox worth $11,815,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of DBX. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Dropbox by 378.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,063,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,468,000 after purchasing an additional 4,005,004 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its stake in Dropbox by 1,287.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 2,725,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,206,000 after purchasing an additional 2,528,754 shares during the last quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA boosted its stake in Dropbox by 30.6% during the 1st quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 10,571,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,777,000 after purchasing an additional 2,476,021 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Dropbox by 102.3% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,556,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292,761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Dropbox by 57.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,464,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267,930 shares during the last quarter. 70.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dropbox Stock Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ:DBX opened at $30.30 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.32. The stock has a market cap of $10.48 billion, a PE ratio of 19.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.86. Dropbox, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.71 and a 52 week high of $30.50.

Insider Transactions at Dropbox

Dropbox ( NASDAQ:DBX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $633.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $627.66 million. Dropbox had a negative return on equity of 101.75% and a net margin of 22.50%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Dropbox, Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Timothy Regan sold 3,000 shares of Dropbox stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.35, for a total value of $82,050.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 505,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,818,642.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Timothy Regan sold 3,000 shares of Dropbox stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.35, for a total value of $82,050.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 505,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,818,642.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Bart Volkmer sold 7,055 shares of Dropbox stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.37, for a total value of $207,205.35. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 267,623 shares in the company, valued at $7,860,087.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 36,080 shares of company stock valued at $1,014,965. 25.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on DBX shares. William Blair downgraded Dropbox from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Dropbox in a research note on Monday, September 18th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Dropbox in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Dropbox in a research note on Friday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

Dropbox Company Profile

Dropbox, Inc provides a content collaboration platform worldwide. The company's platform allows individuals, families, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. It serves customers in professional services, technology, media, education, industrial, consumer and retail, and financial services industries.

