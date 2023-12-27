DDD Partners LLC Takes $6.11 Million Position in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

DDD Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 164,885 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,114,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ALK. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Alaska Air Group by 78.2% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 9,980 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 4,379 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Alaska Air Group by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 34,204 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,984,000 after purchasing an additional 6,520 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in Alaska Air Group by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 16,847 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $977,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new stake in Alaska Air Group during the 1st quarter valued at $980,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Alaska Air Group by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 17,972 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Alaska Air Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ALK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James downgraded shares of Alaska Air Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $58.00 to $41.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Alaska Air Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $44.00 in a report on Monday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $62.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.25.

Alaska Air Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ALK opened at $40.04 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.60. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.75 and a fifty-two week high of $57.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.72. The company’s 50-day moving average is $35.73 and its 200 day moving average is $41.64.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.87 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.87 billion. Alaska Air Group had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 17.06%. Alaska Air Group’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.53 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

About Alaska Air Group

(Free Report)

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operated airlines. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. The company offers scheduled air transportation services on Boeing and Airbus jet aircraft for passengers and cargo throughout the United States, and in parts of Mexico, Costa Rica, and Belize; and for passengers across a shorter distance network within the United States and Canada.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alaska Air Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alaska Air Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.