DDD Partners LLC Trims Position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

DDD Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report) by 27.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,098 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 16,777 shares during the period. DDD Partners LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $10,840,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PXD. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 77.4% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 149 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. DecisionPoint Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Dividend Assets Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Pioneer Natural Resources alerts:

Pioneer Natural Resources Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of PXD stock opened at $229.89 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $234.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $228.06. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1-year low of $177.26 and a 1-year high of $257.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.64 billion, a PE ratio of 10.98 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Pioneer Natural Resources Increases Dividend

Pioneer Natural Resources ( NYSE:PXD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The oil and gas development company reported $5.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.53 by $0.30. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 23.48% and a net margin of 26.52%. The firm had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.23 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 21.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were issued a $3.20 dividend. This is a positive change from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.84. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $12.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.57%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 23.88%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $230.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Argus downgraded Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 24th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Pioneer Natural Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $301.00 target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $234.00 to $256.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pioneer Natural Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $257.48.

Get Our Latest Report on Pioneer Natural Resources

Insider Buying and Selling at Pioneer Natural Resources

In other Pioneer Natural Resources news, Director Maria S. Dreyfus sold 10,632 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.62, for a total value of $2,409,423.84. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $921,436.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

(Free Report)

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. Pioneer Natural Resources Company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.