Decker Manufacturing Co. (OTCMKTS:DMFG) Raises Dividend to $1.00 Per Share

Decker Manufacturing Co. (OTCMKTS:DMFG – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 12th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be paid a dividend of 1.00 per share on Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.00%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 29th. This is a boost from Decker Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75.
Decker Manufacturing Stock Performance
DMFG remained flat at $40.00 on Wednesday. Decker Manufacturing has a fifty-two week low of $27.00 and a fifty-two week high of $42.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.25.
About Decker Manufacturing
