DeDora Capital Inc. Acquires 413 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

DeDora Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 27.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,936 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the period. DeDora Capital Inc.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $466,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its position in Automatic Data Processing by 34.7% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 159 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. 79.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Automatic Data Processing Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ADP traded down $0.90 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $231.64. The company had a trading volume of 78,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,758,965. The company has a fifty day moving average of $229.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $236.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.82. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12 month low of $201.46 and a 12 month high of $256.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Automatic Data Processing Increases Dividend

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.52 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 19.07% and a return on equity of 102.59%. Equities research analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. This is a positive change from Automatic Data Processing’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.59%.

Insider Activity at Automatic Data Processing

In related news, VP Don Mcguire sold 2,380 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.91, for a total transaction of $568,605.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,937,075.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ADP shares. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $285.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $285.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $248.54.

Automatic Data Processing Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

