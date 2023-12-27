DeDora Capital Inc. Boosts Stake in Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:VCEB)

DeDora Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:VCEB – Free Report) by 37.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,916 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,113 shares during the period. Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF makes up 1.9% of DeDora Capital Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. DeDora Capital Inc. owned about 1.24% of Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF worth $4,865,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northland Capital Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF by 190.2% during the third quarter. Northland Capital Management LLC now owns 55,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,297,000 after acquiring an additional 36,379 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $1,494,000. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF by 4.2% during the second quarter. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF by 6.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $798,000.

Shares of VCEB traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $63.23. 16,129 shares of the company were exchanged. The company’s fifty day moving average is $60.68 and its 200-day moving average is $60.72.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.2192 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 22nd.

The Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF (VCEB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg MSCI US Corp SRI Select index. The fund tracks an index of US investment-grade corporate bonds of varying maturities, selected based on certain ESG traits provided by MSCI ESG research. VCEB was launched on Sep 22, 2020 and is managed by Vanguard.

